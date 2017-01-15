Varela rescues 10-man Floriana from defeat to Hibs

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Ten-man Floriana needed a late goal from Ignacio Varela to rescue a draw against Hibernians following a 2-2 draw at the National Stadium.

Hibs almost struck after ten minutes when Jackson Lima hit a fierce drive with the ball kissing the bar before finishing wide.

The match was short of activity in the opening changes but that all changed on 32 minutes when Floriana took the lead.

Enrico Chiesa’s innocuous cross looked set to be blocked by Andrew Hogg but the Hibs goalkeeper saw the ball slid behind his legs to finish into the back of the net.

Here, Amadou Samb passed some disparaging remarks towards the Hibs bench and referee Fyodor Zammit showed a straight red card to the Senegalese striker.

The decision incensed the Floriana clan, particularly president Riccardo Gaucci who ordered his players off the pitch and then clashed with Hibs officials and the referee.

Gaucci was subsequently dismissed by the referee.

When order was restored, Hibs made their numerical advantage count and on 41 minutes, Lima fed Johann Bezzina who fired wide from an angled position.

Floriana almost doubled their lead seconds into the second half. Maurizio Vella dispossessed Rodolfo Soares to storm into the area but was denied by the onrushing Hogg.

The Paolites equalised on the hour when Jorginho met Failla’s cross and his dipping header flew into the far corner of the net.

Hibs’ comeback was complete on 72 minutes when Bezzina’s corner was met by Soares who bundled the ball home.

But Floriana kept fighting and they grabbed the equaliser ten minutes from time.

Mario Fontanella, who had replaced Chiesa, delivered a cross that was not dealt with by the Hibs defence and Ignacio Varela hammered the ball into the far corner.

Hibs striker Jorginho was voted as the BOV Player of the match.