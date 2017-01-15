Fiorentina condemn rivals Juventus to fourth defeat of the season

Fiorentina produced a dominating performance to beat their bitter rivals and Serie A leaders Juventus 2-1 this evening.

Juve rarely looked like having a response to Paulo Sousa's men, who dominated for much of the match.

Nikola Kalinic gave the home side the lead with his ninth league goal of the season, late in a first half which saw a woeful Juventus limp into the tunnels at halftime.

Fiorentina deservedly doubled their advantage in the 54th minute through Milan Badelj's fluke effort, but Gonzalo Higuain swiftly pulled one back with his sixth Serie A goal in four games.

Juve added pressure towards the end as things got desperate, but Fiorentina were deserved winners.