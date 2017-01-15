Advert
Sunday, January 15, 2017, 06:26

Sunderland is Britain’s first Dakar winner

Motorcycle rider Sam Sunderland became the first Briton to win the Dakar Rally in any category yesterday while French veteran Stephane Peterhansel won the car crown for his 13th career title.

Dubai-based Sunderland, on a KTM, beat Austrian team-mate Matthias Walkner by 32 minutes after the final 64km competitive stage in Rio Cuarto, Argentina, before the 700km ride to the official finish and podium in Buenos Aires.

Last year’s motorcycle winner, Toby Price, of Australia, retired with a broken leg on the fourth stage. Sunderland had pulled out with mechanical problems in his two previous attempts in 2012 and 2014.

Defending champion Peterhansel, who has won the Dakar six times on bikes and now seven times in cars, beat Peugeot team-mate and compatriot Sebastien Loeb by five minutes. Cyril Despres completed a one-two-three for the manufacturer.

This year’s rally started in Paraguay and ran through Bolivia before finishing in Argentina.

The Dakar Rally began in 1978 as a gruelling race from Paris across the Sahara to the Senegalese capital but switched to South America in 2009 for security reasons.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Diego Costa Chelsea future thrown into doubt

  2. Montebello's stunning goal leads...

  3. Ħamrun with a vital win over Sliema

  4. Harry Kane hat-trick helps Spurs turn up...

  5. Pembroke and St Andrews share the spoils

  6. Marcos Alonso's brace means Chelsea...

  7. Eder's late goal sees Inter claim...

  8. Birkirkara play leaders Balzan in crunch...

  9. Hibs coach wary of Floriana’s threat

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 15-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed