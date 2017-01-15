Tourism Minister visits Seashells Resort in Qawra

On New Year’s Eve, Tourism Minister Edward Zammit Lewis was taken on a tour of the Seashells Resort at the Suncrest in Qawra, where he met employees from all sections.

He thanked them mostly for their contribution to the economic sector and for their effort in the hotel’s success.

Dr Zammit Lewis was accompanied by Ludgarda Schembri, sales and marketing manager, and Andreas Dullnigg, assistant general manager at the Seashells Resort.