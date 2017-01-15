The President’s engagements

10am The President meets King Philippe of Belgium, at the Royal Palace, Brussels.

6pm The President attends a concert by the Malta Philarmonic Orchestra, conducted by Mro Brian Schembri, with the participation of Maltese Tenor Joseph Calleja, held to mark the beginning of the Maltese Presidency of the Council of the European Union, at the Centre for Fine Arts BOZAR, Brussels.

Tuesday

11am The President meets Theo Francken, State Secretary for Asylum Policy and Migration at the Federal Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers, in Brussels.

1:30pm The President visits Rixensart Reception Centre for Asylum Seekers.

Wednesday

9am The President visits and engages in informal discussion with students from the Archbishop Conservatory Secondary School, in Victoria, Gozo.

10:30am The President visits and engages in informal discussion with students from Għajnsielem Primary School, in Gozo.

Noon The President visits and engages in informal discussion with students from Xagħra Primary School, in Gozo.

4pm The President presides over a management meeting of the President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society, at San Anton Palace.

7pm The President receives representatives from sports entities who have contributed through the Solidarjeta’ bl-Isports initiative, in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, at San Anton Palace.

Thursday

9am The President receives students from Santa Luċija Secondary School, on a courtesy call, at Verdala Palace.

10am The President receives Heads of Diplomatic Missions accredited to Malta, to exchange New Year’s Greetings, at The Palace, Valletta.

3pm The President receives Li Bin, Minister for National Health and Family Planning Commission of China, on a courtesy call, at San Anton Palace.

5pm The President meets representatives from St Jeanne Antide Foundation, at San Anton Palace.

Friday

10am The President receives heads of Honorary Consular Missions in Malta to exchange New Year’s greetings, at The Palace, Valletta.

Noon Mr Preca attends an activity in relation to Il-Festa taċ-Ċitru 2017, organised in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, at San Anton Palace.

1pm The President delivers a speech during the presentation of the Din l-Art Ħelwa Awards for Architectural Heritage, in Valletta.

2:30pm The President receives Prof.Colin Calleja on a courtesy call, at San Anton Palace.

3pm The President meets representatives of the Action Group Against Bullying, at San Anton Palace.

6pm The President presides over the inauguration of a photographic exhibition, at the Cavalieri Art Hotel, in St Julian’s.

Saturday

10am The President attends the inauguration of the Chinese New Year, organised by the China Cultural Centre and the Valletta Local Council, at Pjazza Teatru Rjal, Valletta.

6:30pm The President presides over the inauguration of a painting, organised at the premises of the Vittoriosa Local Council.