Sunday, January 15, 2017, 00:01

That’s Amore

Angele Galea St John and Pat Vella. Photos: Michael Calleja

Angele Galea St John and Pat Vella.

Villa Corinthia hosted guests for That’s Amore, a gala dinner dance spectacle full of glitz, glam and entertainment held on New Year’s Eve. Peter Carbonaro compered the evening, and the brilliant band was made up of Walter Vella, Adrian Galea, Martin Jenkins, Ronnie Carr and Joe Bibi Camilleri.

Maria and George Barbaro Sant.Maria and George Barbaro Sant.
Bruce White and Jo Caruana.Bruce White and Jo Caruana.
Zvetlana Galea and Dorianne Richard.Zvetlana Galea and Dorianne Richard.
Anthony and Joyce Sammut.Anthony and Joyce Sammut.
