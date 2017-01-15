That’s Amore
Villa Corinthia hosted guests for That’s Amore, a gala dinner dance spectacle full of glitz, glam and entertainment held on New Year’s Eve. Peter Carbonaro compered the evening, and the brilliant band was made up of Walter Vella, Adrian Galea, Martin Jenkins, Ronnie Carr and Joe Bibi Camilleri.
