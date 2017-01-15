Symphonic Beatles concert by MPO

With over 600 million records sold worldwide, before internet was even a word, The Beatles are considered to be one of the most influential rock bands in history so far. Testimony to this is the fact that still to this very day, The Beatles’ songs are featured in radio playlists worldwide.

Let it Be, Yesterday and Strawberry Fields Forever will be among the hits which will be performed by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, under the direction of Alan Chircop, during the Symphonic Beatles concert – to be held at the Mediterranean Conference Centre on February 17 and 18.

The concert is being organised by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, in collaboration with Fondazzjoni Qalb it-Tfal, whose mission is to help the Neonatal Paediatric Intensive Care Unit within Mater Dei Hospital.

All proceeds from the concert will be going to Fondazzjoni Qalb it-Tfal to help purchase specialised equipment and towards other needs.

Symphonic Beatles is considered to be a top musical performance of its kind and has already been performed at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The concert features orchestral arrangement by composer Wayne Grima and the participation of the Amadeus choir and the Malta National Children’s Choir. A highlight will definitely be a special rendition of All You Need is Love, with the participation of various children hailing from various local schools.

Tickets can be bought online through www.booking.mcc.com.mt.

More information is also available at http://qalbit-tfal.org/ .