Pharmacies open today

Chemimart City Gate Pharmacy, City Gate, Valletta (2123 8355);

Darwin Pharmacy, 152, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2122 1512);

Fatima Pharmacy, Flint Street, Santa Venera (2148 2856);

St Paul’s Pharmacy, Brared Street, Birkirkara (2144 2135);

Tony’s Pharmacy, 100, Sir Patrick Stuart Street, Gżira (2133 2080);

Spiżerija Merħba, Shop 2, Lapsi Street, Ta’ Ġiorni (2133 3886);

Chemimart Pharmacy, 4,5,6, Il-Piazzetta, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 8369);

Iklin Pharmacy, Geronimo Abos Street, Iklin (2141 5499);

Tat-Tarġa Pharmacy, Plot No. 2, Constitution Street, Mosta (2143 3141);

El Medina Chemist, Fliegu Street, Qawra (2157 6308);

Tar­xien Pharmacy, 59, Tarxien Road, Tarxien (2180 2986);

Vittoriosa Pharmacy, 9, Main Gate Street, Vittoriosa (2180 7529);

Fgura Pharmacy, Dome Street, Fgura (2167 5250);

Pompei Pharmacy, 28, Fishermen’s Wharf, Marsaxlokk (2165 1278);

Chrysanthemum Pharmacy, St Nicholas Street, Qrendi (2168 0828);

Menelo Pharmacy, Dr Nicholas Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 2957);

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247);

Batu Pharmacy, 38, Palm Street, Victoria (2155 1841);

Tony’s Pharmacy, Qbajjar Road, Marsalforn (2156 3617).

• The pharmacy at the airport is open from 7.30am till 10pm.

• For emergency dentist on Sundays from 8.30 -11.30am, call 9906 1800.

• Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

• The mobile blood unit will be at the Civil Protection Department Building, Ħal Far, today from 8.30am-1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.