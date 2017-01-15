Pharmacies open today
9am-noon
Chemimart City Gate Pharmacy, City Gate, Valletta (2123 8355);
Darwin Pharmacy, 152, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2122 1512);
Fatima Pharmacy, Flint Street, Santa Venera (2148 2856);
St Paul’s Pharmacy, Brared Street, Birkirkara (2144 2135);
Tony’s Pharmacy, 100, Sir Patrick Stuart Street, Gżira (2133 2080);
Spiżerija Merħba, Shop 2, Lapsi Street, Ta’ Ġiorni (2133 3886);
Chemimart Pharmacy, 4,5,6, Il-Piazzetta, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 8369);
Iklin Pharmacy, Geronimo Abos Street, Iklin (2141 5499);
Tat-Tarġa Pharmacy, Plot No. 2, Constitution Street, Mosta (2143 3141);
El Medina Chemist, Fliegu Street, Qawra (2157 6308);
Tarxien Pharmacy, 59, Tarxien Road, Tarxien (2180 2986);
Vittoriosa Pharmacy, 9, Main Gate Street, Vittoriosa (2180 7529);
Fgura Pharmacy, Dome Street, Fgura (2167 5250);
Pompei Pharmacy, 28, Fishermen’s Wharf, Marsaxlokk (2165 1278);
Chrysanthemum Pharmacy, St Nicholas Street, Qrendi (2168 0828);
Menelo Pharmacy, Dr Nicholas Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 2957);
Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247);
Batu Pharmacy, 38, Palm Street, Victoria (2155 1841);
Tony’s Pharmacy, Qbajjar Road, Marsalforn (2156 3617).
• The pharmacy at the airport is open from 7.30am till 10pm.
• For emergency dentist on Sundays from 8.30 -11.30am, call 9906 1800.
• Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.
• The mobile blood unit will be at the Civil Protection Department Building, Ħal Far, today from 8.30am-1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.