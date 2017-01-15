Living the faith in a neoliberal economic and socio-political culture

‘Neoliberalism and the Catholic Faith’ is the title of a four-session course being organised by the Pastoral Formation Institute in conjunction with the Centesimus Annus Pro Pontifice Foundation on February 6, 13, 20 and 27 from 6 to 8pm at the Catholic Institute, Floriana.

The sessions will tackle the following themes: Where we stand: the economic, political and religious status quo in Malta and in the surrounding socio-cultural context; Neoliberalism: the global economic and political hegemony; The idolatries in the service of neoliberalism; Our duty to construct a better world for all: an authentic Christian life in an active community.

The sessions will be led by Prof. Edward Warrington, Michael Bonello, Prof. Stefano Zamagni and Dr Ugo Mifsud Bonnici.

Each session will comprise input from the speakers, a coffee break and discussion with participants.

They will be held in Maltese except for one session, which will be in English. The course fee is €50 for the full course or €15 to attend an individual session.

For further information call 2203 9513 or e-mail [email protected].

To apply, visit http://maltapfi.org/courses/application-form