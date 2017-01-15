Prof. Mario Buhagiar, University of Malta, writes:

I met Lino Bugeja through my great friend and colleague Prof. Joseph Falzon.

What sealed our friendship was our love and passion for long distance countryside rambling. It was with me that he first mooted the idea of the Ramblers Association which I warmly encouraged but failed to involve myself in because of time consuming academic work and pressing authorship deadlines which I habitually failed to meet.

His passing away brings back poignant nostalgic memories of our Saturday and holiday rambles exploring quaint rural idiosyncracies which both enriched me and provided me with insights that conditioned my appreciation of a Malta that is often overlooked and sad to say, fast disappearing.

What brought us closer and cemented our friendship was his enthusiasm for the Maltese cultural heritage in general and Vittoriosa in particular. The now academically established two volume work of reference Birgu – A Maltese Maritime City which we edited with Prof. Stanley Fiorini with the splendid photography of a great mutual friend, Anthony Cassar Desain, was very much his brainchild.

His enthusiasm was infectious and he was generous and helpful to a fault. When back in 1990 I introduced the Study Tour concept in the University of Malta History of Art curriculum, he was the one who first saw to the logistics of the undertaking and did it with characteristic enthusiasm.

His commitment to sports with a special focus on the Olympic Games is another well-known aspect of this multifaceted man. Also well-known is his commitment to the historic profile of native Vittoriosa and support of conservation initiatives.

His passing away leaves a void that is hard to fill but the memory of what he managed to achieve lives on.