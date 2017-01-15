Advert
Sunday, January 15, 2017, 00:01

Dhalia celebration

Seen here are Josefa Formosa Iles, Daniela Elmosrati, Gordon Ciantar, Sueanne Bartolo and Rodianne Formosa.

Dhalia management, staff and consultants met up for their annual Christmas celebration, which was held at Caviar & Bull, St Julian’s. The real estate agency last year expanded with three offices and more team members.

Louiselle Briffa, Konrad Sultana and Ritianne White.
Aldo Briffa, Michael Mifsud, Chris Zarb and Denise Fenech.
Chairman Chris Grech, Aldo Briffa, Adrian Ellul, Conrad Busuttil, Doreen Agius, Denise Fenech, Gordon Dalli, Ryan Busuttil and Charles Zahra.
