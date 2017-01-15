Dentist receives recognition
David Muscat and Adam Bartolo, president and vice president of the Dental Association of Malta respectively presented an inscribed silver plate to Herbert Messina Ferrante (centre) in recognition of his work and dedication towards the dental profession.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.