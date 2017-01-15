Concert of Pauline music in Rabat

Rabat parish will be holding several activities this year to mark the 1,950th anniversary of the martyrdom of St Paul the Apostle, Malta’s patron saint.

A concert of Pauline music by the Count Roger Philharmonic Band, under the patronage of Archbishop Emeritus Mgr Paul Cremona, will be held at the Collegiate Proto-Parish Church of St Paul on Wednesday, January 25 at 7.30pm.

The band, conducted by its musical director, Mro James Chappell, will perform works by Chappell, Theuma Castelletti, Vella, Mendelssohn and Ciappara.

During the concert, Mgr Cremona and Mgr John Azzopardi, will talk about the martyrdom of St Paul and the Confraternity of St Paul established in the proto-parish of Rabat in 1767.

The Salve Pater Paule choir, with soprano Charlene Portelli, will also participate.