BOV Chairman hosts reception for clients
Top: Bank of Valletta chairman Taddeo Scerri (first from left), accompanied by BOV chief executive officer Mario Mallia (third from left) hosted a reception for the bank’s customers and regulators. This occasion also served as a good opportunity to introduce the new chairman of the BOV Group to those present.
