Announcements

GONZI. On November 2, 2016, at Mater Dei Hospital Maternity Wing, to Berta Pisani Bencini and her husband Paul, God’s precious gift of a first-born son, GIORGIO. Thanks be to God, the Holy Virgin Mary and St Pio of Pietrelcina.

MICALLEF GRIMAUD. On December 27, at Clinique Edith Cavell, Brussels, Belgium, to Ylenia née Saliba and Jean Pierre, God’s special gift of a daughter – MARTINE, a most welcome sister to Luke and Emile. Deo gratias et Mariæ.

Golden Wedding

Mr JOSEPH MIFSUD and Miss CARMEN DIMECH

The marriage took place on Sunday, January 15, 1967, at St Joseph chapel, Santa Venera. Fr Joe Pace celebrated the ceremony. Love and gratitude from your children Stephen and Roberta, Michelle and Ian, Jürgen and Erica and your adorable grandchildren Kurt, Luke, Matthias, Michaela, Emma and Jack.

GODFREY PECORELLA and CARMEN VELLA

The marriage between GODFREY and CARMEN took place on January 15, 1967, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. Congratu­lations on this very special day with love and best wishes for many more years together from your children Etienne, Sandro, daughter-in-law Lisa, Claudia and Massimo, your beloved grandchildren Christopher, Jade, Luke, James, Kyra and Timo and great-grandson Salvatore. Congratulations also from your respective relatives and friends.

Obituaries

ALBANI. On January 13, CARMEN, of Cospicua, residing at Tarxien, aged 90, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brothers and sisters Sister Melania, Jane, Joseph and Victor, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be held tomorrow Monday, January 16, at 2.30pm at the church of St Nicholas Tolentine (Augustinian friars), Tarxien, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May she rest in peace.

GRIMA. On January 14, Monica Lydia née Azzopardi Preziosi passed away suddenly, comforted by the rites of Holy Church after a long illness bravely borne. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her husband John, her sisters Rita, wife of Raymond Bonello, Antoinette, wife of George Debono, and Patricia Azzopardi Preziosi, her in-laws Mary, widow of Tony Mallia, Jos F. Grima, widower of Connie, Julia, widow of Jesper Juul Nielsen, and Christopher, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, January 17, at 2.15pm for St George’s parish church, Qormi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Resurrection Cemetery, Qormi. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. On January 14, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, of Sliema, aged 91, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Marie Antoinette, his sons Jonathan and his wife Miriam, and Raphael and his wife Ruth, his grandchildren Rebecca, Gabriella, Miguel, Thomas and Timothy, his brother Paul and his wife Myriam, nephews and niece, his in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Monday, January 16, at 1.30pm for St Gregory parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BAJADA – CARMEL (Lino). In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, today the 52nd anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Brian, Cecilia, Claude and Szilvia.

BARTOLI. In loving memory of ADALGISA on the third anniversary of her death. Her daughter Veronica, her son Edmund and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BOWMAN. Treasured memories of our beloved ADRIAN on the fifth anniversary of his death, 12.1.2012. Sadly missed by his wife Pauline, his children and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR – Dr PAUL CASSAR, MD, DPM. In ever loving memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 11th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his only daughter Christine and her family.

DEPASQUALE – MARIA V. In memory of a devoted and loving aunt on the 16th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her nephews, nieces and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FORMOSA – HARRY. Remembering a loving father on the 23rd anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Katia and Marie Therese.

GALEA – Major JOSEPH M. GALEA, LP, B.Pharm. In ever loving memory of our dear father, today the 24th anniversary of his death. Forever missed by his children Clarissa, Christopher, Moni­ca, Matthew and Veronica and their respective families.

KELLY. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, EDWARD, on the 44th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his daughters Pat and Aida, Neville, as well as his grandchildren and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LICARI – JOSEPH. Treasured and unfading memories on this 31st anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his sons, daughters and in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May he rest in peace.

MALLIA – JOSEPH (Teddy). In ever loving memory of a dear husband and father on the 11th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Fondly remembered by his wife Mary and his children Raymond, Martin and Norma, Damian and Debbie. Always in our hearts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF – WILLIAM F. In ever loving memory, on the 15th anni­versary of his passing to a better life. His wife Maria Dolores and his children Noreen, Peter and Paul and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE. Treasured memories of a dear father and grandfather, HANNIBAL, on the 12th anniversary of his demise. When a loved one becomes a memory, that me­mory becomes a treasure. Erica and Hector, Roxanne, Marija-Evelina, Veronica-Anne, Edward-Hector, Robert SJ, and Joseph. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PULLICINO – THERESA. In ever loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother, fondly remembered on the anniversary of her death. Joyce, Lydia, Frank, John, Doris, widow of Mario, Helen and their families.

RAUSI – MARGARET. Cherished memories of a beloved mother and grandmother on the 15th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

SHEPHARD. In loving memory of GEORGINA, née Griffiths, today the 20th anniversary of her death. Remembered with much love by her daughters Mary and Lilian, widow of Lino Maistre, her grandchildren Bryan Maistre and his wife Jackie, Sharon Maistre-Welsh, John Maistre, and her great-grandchildren Georgina, Eunan, Carla, Luke, Jamie and Megan. Please remember her in your prayers.

SPITERI. In everlasting memory of JOSEPH, a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, on the 14th anniversary of his demise. His wife Doris and family.

VALENZIA. In ever loving memory of ARTURO and VIOLET, beloved parents and grandparents, fondly remembered on the anniversary of their death. Sr Marie Claire, Brian, Geoffrey, Madeleine and their families.

VELLA. In loving memory of our dearly beloved and sadly missed JOE, tomorrow being the 10th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Phyllis, Christine and Peter, Malcolm and Michaela, Lisa, Jack, Tom and Simon. Today’s 12 noon Mass at the Salesian church, Sliema, shall be offered for the repose of his soul.

ZAHRA – RAYMOND. In everlasting memory of a devoted husband and father, January 19 the second anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. So loved and so sadly missed by his children Bro Aaron, Amy and her husband Mark Anthony, and his wife Jane.

ZAMMIT TABONA. In loving memory of EDWIN, today the 24th anniversary of his death. Time passes but memories are still fresh. His family.

ZARB – JOHN BAPTIST. Cherished and unfading memories of a most beloved husband and father on the fourth anniversary of his passing away. Always in our hearts. Rosemary and Noemi.

BOV Philately Club

The Bank of Valletta Philately Club is holding a meeting at Fatima Sanctuary Convent, Guardamangia, on Tuesday at 6.15pm. All stamp collectors are welcome. For more information call 7931 5509.