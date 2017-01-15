Quotes and news

Speaking with Mediaset’s TG Com24, Cardinal Gerhard Müller, prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, said the publication by four cardinals of their letter sent last year to Pope Francis is damaging to the Church and that there is no need for clarification of the Pope’s apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia (The Joy of Love).

The letter, which poses five questions, or ‘dubia’, was published after the Pope did not answer them. Cardinal Müller said he was surprised that the letter was published as this could damage the Church. The prefect said he could not foresee the need to “correct” the Pope because the document poses “no danger to the faith”.

Cardinal Müller said the papal document is “very clear in its doctrine”, and “does not conflict with traditional Church teaching regarding marriage and the Eucharist”. He said that in the apostolic exhortation, Pope Francis is asking pastors to help people who are living in irregular unions “to find a path for a new integration in the Church, according to the conditions of the sacraments”.

India’s high court bans religious references

India’s Supreme Court has ruled that candidates may not invoke religion, race, ethnicity, or caste when campaigning. They said they took this decision to emphasise the country’s nature as a secular State. Reports by UCA News quoted Catholic leaders who expressed doubts whether the ruling applies also to Hindu candidates, since the court left in place a 1995 decision defining Hinduism as a way of life rather than a religion.

“The judgment could have been more complete and global had the court pronounced that seeking votes on the basis of the Hindu religion is against the secular ideals of India,” said Bishop Theodore Mascarenhas, secretary-general of the bishops’ conference.

US bishops issue message for national migration week

In a message for National Migration Week, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo and Archbishop José Gomez, president and vice president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, said:

“Migration is, more than anything, an act of great hope. Our brothers and sisters who are forced to migrate suffer devastating family separation and most often face dire economic conditions to the point they cannot maintain a very basic level of living. Refugees flee their countries due to war and persecution, which inspires them to risk everything for an opportunity to live in peace.

“Most of us can find stories in our own fami­lies of parents, grandparents or great-grandparents leaving the old country for the promise of America. Take time this Migration Week to seek out those stories. Let us remind ourselves of when our loved ones were forced to seek the mercy of others in a new land.”

Archbishop suggests pardon

According to Archbishop Paulino Lukudu Loro of Juba, South Sudan, national dialogue in the country could be encouraged if the President pardons all political prisoners. Such as step, he said, might avert further bloodshed. The pardon would demonstrate the attitude of forgiveness that is a condition for successful dialogue.

He called for pardons for “all political prisoners and others arrested for minor offences, others who may have been arrested because of rumour-mongering and propaganda.”

