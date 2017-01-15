€15,000 microphone goes missing from Turkish parliament following brawl
A €15,000 microphone has gone missing from Turkey's parliament following a brawl between MPs, Turkish media have reported.
Maintenance crews repairing the parliament's general assembly reassembled a 250kg podium desk but could not find its expensive microphone and subsequently reported it missing.
The microphone was reportedly used as a weapon by a brawling deputy throughout the fight, which saw government and opposition MPs injured and furniture destroyed.
MPs traded blows following a debate about granting Turkey's president more executive powers.
Parliamentary brawls have become increasingly common in Turkey in the past years, with MPs turning violent on multiple occasions.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.