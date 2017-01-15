€15,000 microphone goes missing from Turkish parliament following brawl

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

A €15,000 microphone has gone missing from Turkey's parliament following a brawl between MPs, Turkish media have reported.

Maintenance crews repairing the parliament's general assembly reassembled a 250kg podium desk but could not find its expensive microphone and subsequently reported it missing.

The microphone was reportedly used as a weapon by a brawling deputy throughout the fight, which saw government and opposition MPs injured and furniture destroyed.

MPs traded blows following a debate about granting Turkey's president more executive powers.

Parliamentary brawls have become increasingly common in Turkey in the past years, with MPs turning violent on multiple occasions.