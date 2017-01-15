Advert
Woman dies in Senglea house fire

Fire believed to have started in woman's bedroom

CPD members put out the flames. This is a file photo.

A 50-year-old woman died in a fire at her home in Senglea this evening, police have said.

The fire is believed to have started in the woman's bedroom, at her house on Triq San Pietru u San Pawl. 

A police sergeant and two constables were the first to arrive on the scene, at around 6.30pm. The three attempted to enter the house and save anyone inside, but were forced to back off due to excessive smoke. 

Firefighters from the Civil Protection Department put out the flames and brought the woman out of the house. She was certified dead at the scene. 

Magistrate Joe Mifsud is leading an inquiry into the case. Police say they are investigating further. 

