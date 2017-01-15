Today's newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

The Sunday Times of Malta says documents show Education Minister Evarist Bartolo ordered that a contractor be paid more than €400,000 for works that had not been approved by the Foundation for Tomorrow’s Schools. It also highlights yesterday's lone protest against corruption by PN candidate Salvu Mallia.

The Malta Independent says that the government has turned to private investors outside the aviation industry to keep Air Malta afloat.

MaltaToday says an investigation into text messages that allegedly threatened the safety of the family of the man posing as a whistleblower on corruption in the issuance of medical visas has revealed it was the man himself who made the threats.

Illum says Edgar Farrugia and his family, whose property was requisitioned 16 years ago and compensation given to third parties, is to finally receive compensation.

It-Torċa says 100 workers a year die of occupational cancer.

Kullħadd says PN candidate Salvu Mallia had not been approved by the party’s commission which approved candidates.

Il-Mument interviews European Socialist MEP Ana Gomes who says that Panama Papers meetings in Malta in February will not be just with the current authorities but also with people who had to resign because their recommendations were not accepted.