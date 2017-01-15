Suspended sentences for trying to enter Malta with false passports

Two African migrants have been handed suspended sentences and told to leave the country after trying to enter Malta with false passports.

Konate Issa, 33, from Mali, and Mohamed Alimieyno, 24, from Ghana, were arraigned separately after flying to Malta from Sicily yesterday under false documentation, where both have permits of stay.

Mr Alimieyno, who used a friend’s passport, was already booked on a return flight this evening. He said he had travelled to Malta simply to collect some belongings.

Both men pleaded guilty and were given 24 hours to return to Italy, as well as a six month prison sentence suspended for two years.