Advert
Sunday, January 15, 2017, 14:02 by

Philip Leone Ganado

Suspended sentences for trying to enter Malta with false passports

Given 24 hours to return to Italy

Two African migrants have been handed suspended sentences and told to leave the country after trying to enter Malta with false passports.

Konate Issa, 33, from Mali, and Mohamed Alimieyno, 24, from Ghana, were arraigned separately after flying to Malta from Sicily yesterday under false documentation, where both have permits of stay.

Mr Alimieyno, who used a friend’s passport, was already booked on a return flight this evening. He said he had travelled to Malta simply to collect some belongings.

Both men pleaded guilty and were given 24 hours to return to Italy, as well as a six month prison sentence suspended for two years. 

Advert
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Salvu Mallia: "I'm on a mission...

  2. Several high end cars damaged in car...

  3. Magistrate Saviour Demicoli passes away

  4. Panama not cooperating with Malta tax...

  5. Bird invasion at Salina

  6. Divorced, remarried 'at peace with God'...

  7. Evarist Bartolo ordered payment for...

  8. Show proof that construction magnate...

  9. Maltreated animals discovered during...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 15-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed