Several high end cars damaged in car showroom fire
Considerable damage caused
Several high end cars were damaged in a fire at a car showroom this morning.
The police said the fire, at Premier Car Showroom in Constitution Street, Mosta, was reported at 5.40am.
It started when one of the cars at the showroom caught fire.
The Civil Protection Department were called to put out the fire and the road had to be closed. It was reopened at 6.30am.
The extent of the damage is considerable, the police said.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.