Several high end cars damaged in car showroom fire

Several high end cars were damaged in a fire at a car showroom this morning.

The police said the fire, at Premier Car Showroom in Constitution Street, Mosta, was reported at 5.40am.

It started when one of the cars at the showroom caught fire.

The Civil Protection Department were called to put out the fire and the road had to be closed. It was reopened at 6.30am.

The extent of the damage is considerable, the police said.