Prison term for laptop thief

A Hungarian man living in Birżebbuġa was sentenced to 18 months in prison for stealing a laptop, tablet and €150 in cash from a hotel room in St Julian’s.

Ans Ghodban, 21, pleaded guilty to the theft, which took place on the night of November 9, and also admitted to trafficking by sharing of cocaine on a number of occasions.

Apart from the prison sentence for the theft, the court also handed him a conditional discharge for three years in relation to the drug trafficking, and a treatment order for his own problems with drug addiction.

The court noted that the accused was a relapser but had admitted to his crime immediately and cooperated with police.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud recommended that the police look into returning the accused, who is unemployed and lives on benefits, to Hungary at the end of his sentence. Mr Ghodban had already expressed his desire to return to his country.