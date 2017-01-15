Our door is open to all, says Simon Busuttil

The Nationalist Party needs to open up to Labour voters, as part of its efforts to build up a coalition against corruption, Opposition leader Simon Busuttil said this morning.

Addressing a political activity at the Vittoriosa PN club, Dr Busuttil said that the fight was between good and band, truth and lies.

“We have a common cause to clean the country from corruption through a coalition. Our door is open to all. The electorate can deliver its message with its vote,” he said.

EU Presidency

Speaking about Malta’ EU presidency, he said this was a proud moment both for the party and the country. This was the result of the PN’s long-term vision which had striven for EU membership.

Unfortunately, the Maltese presidency started on a bad note which could have been avoided, had the Prime Minister not placed his personal interests first.

“Malta’s reputation is being tarnished by its scandal-ridden government,” he said.

“The PN will keep talking about Panama, as it is wrong to open secret companies a few days after being elected to government,” he added.

Dr Busuttil also referred to the finance minister’s remarks who complained that Panamanian authorities were not collaborating in the investigations.

“Wake up, this is why they chose Panama,” the PN leader said.

He noted how by their own admission, Minister Konrad Mizzi and OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri wanted to deposit commissions, and at least €1 million per year to keep the account open.

“The only way to keep the account open was through corruption. We talk about Panama as we love our country and want to clean our political system”.

He said that regardless of the findings of the audit into Konrad Mizzi’s secret company, which had not yet been published, this was bad governance.

Power station

Dr Busuttil said that the energy deals were still shrouded in secrecy as the government had not published all contracts despite promising it would be doing so by the end of last year. He added, that the fact the Enemalta had coped with the record electricity demand of the last few days was proof that the new plant was not necessary.

The PN leader claimed that the funds to keep the Panama accounts open would come from the hefty price which the government would be paying to purchase electricity from Electrogas.

“The government will make less use of the inter-connector to buy electricity at double the price from Electrogas,” Dr Busuttil added.

Evarist Bartolo

Referring to a story in today's The Sunday Times of Malta, Dr Busuttil said that contrary to what Education Minister Evarist Bartolo has been saying throughout, he was aware of the irregularities going on in the Foundation for Tomorrow Schools.

It has transpired that Mr Bartolo had given instructions to settle some bills which the PN had refused to pay in the wake of some irregularities, he said.

“This is why we expect the EU to speak about corruption.”

The PN leader said he would fight for what he believed in “even if he would face all the European Commission against him, and was ready to do such thing as much as needed”.

Fuel prices

The PN leader noted that six years ago, the price of fuel was exactly as it is today but the Labour Party had then had organised a protest.

While in 2011 the increase reflected oil prices which were double those of today, this time it was the result of government’s decision to increase prices, he said.

“Government is trying to take the people for a ride. Fuel price increases are a rip-off as those stations not being supplied by Enemed have not raised the prices by 4c,” he pointed out.

“The 4c rise was not necessary, but had been aimed to finance his corruption” Dr Busuttil added.