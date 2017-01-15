Ninth tuna net added in St Paul's Bay in breach of agreement

A ninth tuna pen has been was added two days ago just off St Paul’s Islands in St Paul’s Bay.

This is contrary to the unilateral undertaking declaration, formulated and signed by fish farm operators in September, which states that there should be a maximum of eight nets in this area.

The agreement stated that only eight tuna cages had to remain on site after December 31 this year retaining solely the carry over tuna fish, the quantity of which had to be agreed beforehand with the Fisheries Department. The eight cages have to be relocated by May 31, 2017.

The photo above, taken by a reader this morning, shows the nine tuna nets on site.

The reader said that the ninth net was added following an increase in activity around the pens over the last week.

Fish farms made headlines for the wrong reasons last year with fishy, foamy slime drifting into swimming bays and keeping bathers away.

Operators attributed the slime to the use of baitfish with a higher fat content than that usually used.