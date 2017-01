A masked thief armed with a knife held up a Qormi shop today, getting away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The thief, who was wearing a hoodie, entered the store on the corner of Triq San Edwardu and Triq Guże' Muscat Azzopardi at around 4.45pm and ordered an employee to hand over the money.

Nobody was hurt during the hold-up. Magistrate Joe Mifsud is leading an inquiry into the crime.