Man admits to string of home burglaries

A Sicilian man living in Qormi pleaded guilty today to a string of thefts in the last three weeks believed to amount to €100,000 in value.

Carmelo Ciranna, 41, is accused of eight thefts between December 25 and January 8, targeting homes in Marsascala, Żabbar and Birkirkara, as well as a service station in Qormi.

The alleged thefts consisted mainly of jewellery, as well as electronics, cash and other items. The accused is also charged with property damage in relation to each of the incidents.

Mr Ciranna, who is currently unemployed and has problems with drug addiction, was said to be cooperating with the police, who are investigating other individuals possibly related to the crimes, in the hopes of recovering the stolen goods.

Appearing in parte civile for one of the victims, lawyer Jason Azzopardi said the crimes had “torn lives apart”, and that while the family expected adequate punishment, their priority was attempting to recover some of what was stolen from them.

The case was deferred until March 1 for a pre-sentencing report to be drawn up and for the accused, who was remanded in custody, to receive treatment for addiction. Magistrate Joe Mifsud advised the accused to continue to cooperate with police until the next hearing.

Lawyer Noel Bartolo appeared for the accused.