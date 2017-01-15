Konrad Mizzi best positioned to chair EU Energy Council - OPM

Former energy minister Konrad Mizzi was “best positioned” to chair the EU’s Energy Council during Malta’s EU presidency, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Joseph Muscat defended the contentious decision to have Dr Mizzi head EU energy talks during Malta’s six-month rotating presidency of the EU council, citing Malta’s “successful energy plan” – overseen by Dr Mizzi – as all the credentials the minister could need for the job.

Council meetings are normally chaired by the respective minister from the country holding the presidency, however Dr Mizzi was relieved of his energy and health portfolios back in May 2016 after leaked documents known as the Panama Papers revealed he had set up secret offshore companies while in office.

The Prime Minister tasked him with delivering the government’s main pledge, an LNG-fuelled power plant

He still remains heavily involved in energy-related projects but has refused to comment on his exposed Panamanian companies until an elusive tax audit is published. He did not answer questions about the audit during a press conference last week.

Asked how Dr Mizzi could be deemed unfit to be Energy Minister but still able to chair important EU energy meetings, the spokesman said: “As is well known, the Prime Minister removed Minister Konrad Mizzi from Minister for Health and Energy. He retained him as Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister and tasked him with continuing to work on delivering the government’s main pledge, an LNG-fuelled power plant which already led to cheaper bills and is leading to cleaner air, reduction in emissions and a more balanced energy mix.”

He added that the project had been fully endorsed by the European Commission and given a clean bill of health after a two-year investigation of contracts.

On Friday, Finance Minister Edward Scicluna was reluctant to comment on the controversy surrounding Dr Mizzi’s energy appointment.

Asked about Prime Dr Muscat’s decision to appointment Dr Mizzi despite the controversy, Prof Scicluna said it was Dr Muscat’s “prerogative”.

“Every appointment, including mine as a minister, is the prerogative of the Prime Minister. How can I weigh in on another person’s appointment?” He said.