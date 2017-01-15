Government already working on gas tanker’s removal – PM

The government is already working on removing the tanker feeding LNG to the new power station, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said today.

Addressing a PL political activity, Dr Muscat said the government had already set its sights on a permanent gas pipeline with Italy.

Dr Muscat said he and others were incredulous that the PN had opposed the switch to gas and the reduction of energy tariffs.

He also said the government would be publishing the power station contracts as promised.

Dr Muscat said that while “others” preached about transparency, his government put it into practice.

The government, he said, was unable to publish the public lotteries contract, which contained a secrecy clause, and Enemalta’s privatisation of gas distribution contract. He did not specify why the latter could not be published.

He hit out at Opposition leader Simon Busuttil for criticising EU Commissioners in Parliament this week for not speaking up about corruption in Malta.

The Prime Minister said Dr Busuttil should have shown more respect for the institution, and should not have “attacked” the country’s guests.

What Dr Busuttil said in Parliament was not the sentiment of “genuine nationalists” and Maltese, Dr Muscat said.

On the reform of drink-driving laws, Dr Muscat said the new laws would help save lives.

A draft bill presented in Parliament this week proposes fines of €1,800.

“We had the most lax laws in Europe. We were warned that we would lose votes over these reforms. We owe it to traffic victims. Will save people’s lives. This is not just a Paceville problem, it is a problem everywhere,” Dr Muscat said.