A 90-year-old woman from Sliema was grievously injured this morning as she was robbed while on the way to church this morning.

The police said that the incident happened in Triq il-Knisja, Sliema, at 6am. They said that as the aggressor pulled the woman’s bag and escaped, she fell on her side and arm.

She was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.