Photo of the week
James Cooley (1926 – 2016) died in June of last year. He invented, with John Tukey, the Fast Fourier Transform, sometimes described as “the most important numerical algorithm of our lifetime” because it speeds up time-critical calculations in software such as that used for jpeg and digital video.
