Operations: caring for your pet

Last week, Pippin’s owner finally and reluctantly took the decision to spay her cat. Pippin is a three-year-old grey female Persian with a pair of large golden eyes. Pippin’s owner decided she did not want her cat mated, so for health reasons it was about time that she be neutered. It was not so much the decision to neuter Pippin that put her into a quandary; rather, it was her fear of putting her cat through the rigours of general anaesthetic.

It is perfectly normal for pet owners to be worried about putting their pets under general anaesthetic. But understanding what anaesthesia entails, as well as what you can do for your pet before and after the surgery, will go a long way towards minimising any perceived risks.

Anaesthesia is used to induce unconsciousness for the duration of the surgery. It reduces anxiety, prevents your pet from feeling pain, relaxes the muscles, inhibits movement and induces a loss of memory of the surgical procedure. Anaesthesia also contributes towards a safer recovery after the operation has been concluded. But the risks typically associated with general anaesthetic are reduced even further when pet owners follow their vet’s advice regarding pre- and post-operative home care.

Unless the surgery is performed as an emergency, you would already have brought your dog or cat to the vet to discuss a health-related issue, and that discussion may lead to a need to schedule your pet for an operation. If this is the first time that you are meeting your veterinary surgeon, it is important that you brief him or her about your pet’s medical history including allergies, medications and past surgical procedures if any.

You need to strictly adhere to your vet’s pre-operative instructions

It is also important that you accept your vet’s recommendations for pre-operative checks such as blood tests, X-rays, urinalysis and so on, since this will give the surgeon a better picture of your pet’s health and reduce unwanted risks. For example, pets suffering from diabetes or with an underlying heart and kidney disease may need adjustments made to medication and fluids that could make the difference between a successful procedure and a risky one.

Having scheduled the operation, you need to strictly adhere to your vet’s pre-operative instructions. The day before the operation, it is preferable that your dog or cat stays out of the sun during the warmer months to reduce the risks of dehydration. With dogs, avoid strenuous exercise or play.

Depending on the situation, your vet may give you specific feeding and drinking instructions; generally, you will be told to feed your dog or cat a normal meal the night before and withhold food after midnight. This is extremely important since an empty stomach will reduce the risk of your pet vomiting while under anaesthesia and perhaps choking on the vomit. Brachycephalic breeds such as pugs, bulldogs and Boston terriers, are prone to regurgitation because of their flattened noses and restricted airways, so it is vital that these breeds are well fasted before anaesthesia. Unless you are told otherwise, you can leave water out for your pet to drink normally.

Once you follow your vet’s advice, you’ve already done as much as you can to reduce the risks to your pet and the scheduled operation can proceed accordingly. It is important that your dog arrives at the clinic as clean as possible and, ideally, having been washed just a day or two before the scheduled date. You will probably be asked to provide a clean towel or blanket that will comfortably wrap around your dog. Cats should be brought to the clinic well-groomed and in a lined cat box which is likewise clean and functional.

The post-operative home care will depend on the type of procedure your pet has undergone. Once the anaesthetic has worn off, your dog or cat will initially remain sleepy but should become fully alert within 12 to 24 hours. In the interim, you need to keep an eye on your pet.

There should be no concern if it initially exhibits little interest in food or water. However, an appetite should return within 12 hours. Start by leaving small amounts of fresh water out all the time. Once your pet is fully awake, offer food at a reduced portion for the first 24 hours and then increase to normal.

Likewise, you should not worry if there is no bowel movement the first full day after the operation – this is a natural consequence of your pet having fasted before surgery. However, it is important to inform your veterinarian at once if you see anything untoward or that has not been expected in the recovery period as explained by your veterinarian.

It is important to let your pet rest quietly for the first 48 hours after surgery. Depending on the type of procedure, you might need to initially carry or help it to the litter or toilet area. With some types of surgery, it might be necessary that you restrict activity such as running or playing, running up and down the stairs, jumping up and down from the sofa, or jumping in and out of a car. If your vet prescribed medication, it is important that you follow directions properly to prevent discomfort and possibly infection from developing, and if you think that your pet is in pain despite the medication, seek advice from your vet.

If your pet has external stitches, check them regularly. Usually pets are not perturbed by stitches, therefore any incessant licking or unusual attention towards them should be reported to your vet. The skin around the stitches should heal normally so if you notice any redness, weepiness, pus, or the area around them seems unnaturally warm, you must take your pet to the clinic for examination. Similarly, should your pet manage to loosen the stitches you need to attend to it urgently. If all goes well, most stitches are removed around 14 days after surgery.

Pippin’s operation went smoothly and she is well on the road to recovery. The important thing was that her owner voiced her concern and allowed us the opportunity to explain how she could contribute towards a successful outcome.

[email protected]

Dr Martin Debattista is a veterinary surgeon.