Salvu Mallia interview

I refer to the interview with PN candidate Salvu Mallia, (The Sunday Times of Malta, January 8).

What really struck me about what Mr Mallia said was the way he finally ended up as a PN candidate after “shopping around” for other possible parties with whom he could contest the election.

He mentioned Alternattiva Demokratika and the Democratic Party, which seem to have shown him the door within a short time.

According to this maverick politician – if Mr Mallia can be described as a politician – the PN then approached him, and after setting his own conditions with Simon Busuttil, an agreement was reached.

“I set my conditions, and we came to an agreement,” said Mr Mallia. No other PN candidate can boast of having set the conditions himself/herself for his/her candidature with the PN. Well done Mr Mallia!

I can just imagine what Dr Joe Borg, who leads the PN commission which is supposed to conduct due diligence on prospective PN candidates, thinks about this farce.

And what were the most im­portant conditions set by Mr Mallia? That his flag is not that of the PN, but the Maltese flag. And that his conscience was his leader, not Dr Busuttil.

Dr Busuttil, who had stated that “whoever walks in through that door must first be loyal to the PN”, accepted Mr Mallia’s conditions. No wonder the same Mr Mallia also said that in his opinion, Dr Busuttil is “weak”.

Under Dr Busuttil’s leadership, the PN has become a ‘political beggar’ and as the saying goes: “Beggars can’t be choosers”.