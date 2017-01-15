I write to congratulate the Judicial Appointments Com­mission for their considered decision to reject the nominee of the Minister of Justice, Magistrate Consuelo Scerri Herrera, for the higher position of judge.

All the members forming part of this commission are well known as gentlemen of high integrity holding the highest positions of trust, and surely their appropriate conclusion to reject the nominee was arrived at in the best interest of justice.

May this case also serve as an eye opener to all the other members of the judiciary and prospective applicants as it is clearly indicative that times have now changed.