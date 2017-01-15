Upcoming events

• Mgr Joseph Sultana will today be installed as parish priest of the Gozo Cathedral, Victoria. At 8am he will lead morning prayers at the parish church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Xagħra, his home village. At 9am, he will leave in a cortège for the Cathedral from in front of Leone Band Club, Republic Street, accompanied by Leone and Victory bands of Xagħra and Victoria Scout Group. At 10am Gozo Bishop Mario Grech will preside over the induction ceremony and will lead a pontifical concelebrated Mass accompanied by the Cathedral chapter. After the ceremony there will be a reception in the square in front of the Cathedral.

• The Gozo Motocross Association is holding the fourth round of the 2016-17 Yamaha Gozo Motocross Championship today at 1pm at Ta’ Xhajma Track, weather permitting.

• Nine Lives will be screened at Don Bosco Oratory, Victoria, today at 5.30pm.

• A blood donation session will be held at Gozo General Hospital Outpatients Department on Tuesday from 1 to 5pm.

• The annual meeting of prayer for Christian unity will be held at St Augustine church, Victoria, on Wednesday at 6pm organised by the Legion of Mary in Gozo in collaboration with the Gozo diocese and the Anglican Community of Gozo. Bishop Mario Grech and the Anglican minister will address the congregation. The event will consist of readings, prayers, a collection and will be followed by refreshments. Maltese and foreign residents of all denominations are invited to attend. Parking is available in St Augustine’s Square and the grounds of the priory.

• Fr Marcello Ghirlando will celebrate a Mass and healing service at St Joseph parish church, Qala, on Thursday at 6.30pm, preceded by an hour-long adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. All are welcome.

• A public lecture entitled ‘Tracing our origins: The story of looking up at the night sky’ will be given by University lecturer Joseph Caruana at the Citadel Cultural Centre theatre, Victoria, on Friday at 7pm.

• Counselling psychologist and University lecturer Dr Marlene Cauchi will address the annual conference of the Gozo Diocese Family Commission on Saturday from 5 to 8pm at Villa Fiorita, Marsalforn. The conference theme is Kif jaraw jagħmlu. Ir-relazzjoni ta’ bejn il-koppja taffetwa l-ulied. (They do as they see. The relationship between a couple affects their children). The conference will be conducted in Maltese. It is open to the public and is particularly relevant to parents and carers of children and adolescents. A child-minding service will be provided.

[email protected]