Ta’ Pinu embellishment project
Work is under way to embellish the parvis of Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary. The project is also aimed at stopping rainwater from penetrating into the underground premises. As part of the project a set of mosaics are currently being made at Centro Aletti, Rome, depicting the Joyful Mysteries, which will eventually be set up around the church parvis. Donations towards the project are being received directly at the sanctuary or may be sent by means of a cheque addressed to Santwarju Ta’ Pinu, and sent to Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary, Triq Ta’ Pinu, Għarb GRB 1704, Gozo.
