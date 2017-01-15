Promoting poetry through art
A project entitled Erbatax-il Vers (Fourteen verses) was launched at Gozo’s National Library, Victoria, by poet Alfred Grech (fourth from left) and artist George Mario Attard (left) to promote local poetry through various artistic expressions. During the event, musician Frank Buhagiar (second from right), accompanied by Leanne Zammit (third from left) and Janelle Borg (fifth from left) from the band Cryptic Street performed some of the 100 poems by Grech contained in the collection entitled Erbatax-il Vers. Meanwhile George Camilleri (right) read a selection of the poems in English accompanied by artistic installations by Attard. Also seen is Maria Gauci (second from left), who compèred the event.
