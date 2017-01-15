Magi visit reenacted at Xagħra Square
The arrival of the Three Wise Men was also reenacted last Sunday at Victory Square, Xagħra. The event started with a couple, Joseph and Jennifer Agius, depicting Mary and Joseph, carrying Baby Jesus, played by their 14-month-old child Kyle, making their way to Xagħra basilica parvis. They were followed by reenactors dressed as shepherds who greeted the Holy Family and paid homage to Baby Jesus. The Three Wise Men, riding on horseback, converged on the square from three side streets, accompanied by servants. They greeted the Holy Family and presented their respective gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh.
