Exhibition of oil paintings
Artist Joan Zammit Cutajar exhibited a collection of oil on canvas paintings at Art..e Gallery, Victoria, displaying her inquisitiveness for non-urban areas and affection for nature’s alluring charm. Photo shows visitors from Gudja John Joseph Pace, his wife Marion and their six-year-old daughter Elizabeth, admiring the paintings.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.