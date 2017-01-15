Advert
Sunday, January 15, 2017, 00:01

Exhibition of oil paintings

Photo: Charles Spiteri

Photo: Charles Spiteri

Artist Joan Zammit Cutajar exhibited a collection of oil on canvas paintings at Art..e Gallery, Victoria, displaying her inquisitiveness for non-urban areas and affection for nature’s alluring charm. Photo shows visitors from Gudja John Joseph Pace, his wife Marion and their six-year-old daughter Elizabeth, admiring the paintings.

