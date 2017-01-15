Advert
Sunday, January 15, 2017, 00:01

Betleħem f’Għajn­sielem concluded

Photo: Charles Spiteri

Photo: Charles Spiteri

The eighth edition of Betlehem f’Għajn­sielem nativity village came to a close last Sunday with the arrival of the Three Wise Men. Their voyage to Gozo had started from Greccio, Italy, on January 3. After arriving in Malta on January 6 they began their journey to Gozo last Sunday, tra­velling on horseback from Mellieħa and reaching the Għajnsielem nativity village in the afternoon. Crowds of people lined the route to welcome the visitors. Photo shows them greting the Holy Family at the stable in the nativity village.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Ta’ Pinu embellishment project

  2. Betleħem f’Għajn­sielem concluded

  3. Magi visit reenacted at Xagħra Square

  4. Promoting poetry through art

  5. 200th outing for parish senior citizens

  6. Exhibition of oil paintings

  7. Upcoming events

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 15-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed