Betleħem f’Għajnsielem concluded
The eighth edition of Betlehem f’Għajnsielem nativity village came to a close last Sunday with the arrival of the Three Wise Men. Their voyage to Gozo had started from Greccio, Italy, on January 3. After arriving in Malta on January 6 they began their journey to Gozo last Sunday, travelling on horseback from Mellieħa and reaching the Għajnsielem nativity village in the afternoon. Crowds of people lined the route to welcome the visitors. Photo shows them greting the Holy Family at the stable in the nativity village.
