Sunday, January 15, 2017, 00:01

200th outing for parish senior citizens

Photo: Charles Spiteri

Photo: Charles Spiteri

A silver icon of St Joseph was presented to former Cathedral parish archpriest Mgr Joseph Attard to mark the 200th outing held for the parish’s senior citizens group over the past 18 years. Photo shows George and Grace Debono presenting the icon on behalf of the outing organisers.

