Fiorentina fully motivated for big match against Juve

Juventus players huddle after a goal against Bologna in their previous league match.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri will not be taking the opposition lightly when his side travel to the Stadio Artemio Franchi for Fiorentina’s “most important” game of the Serie A season this evening.

The Bianconeri, Scudetto winners for the past five campaigns, head into the weekend top of the standings and four points clear of nearest challengers Roma with a game in hand.

And there will arguably be more than three points at stake when the bitter rivals – separated by 250 miles – meet in a thoroughly modern Italian derby.

“Fiorentina are a dangerous side for the way they set up and the players they have at their disposal,” Allegri said.

“It will be a tough game since this fixture is Fiorentina’s most important one of the season. Let’s hope we’re in for a good night of football contested by two top teams.”

Allegri is satisfied with his side’s half-term report but accepts there is room for improvement.

“We’ve made a great start to the campaign but that’s not enough,” he said.

“Our goal is to win every trophy possible and to continue improving the way we play. We’re still looking for the balance to click between scoring goals and defending well at the other end.”

Juve will be without suspended wing-back Stephan Lichtsteiner and will make a late call on defender Giorgio Chiellini following illness. Left-back Alex Sandro looks set to start after recovering from a thigh strain.

“Chiellini will be looked at closely since he was unwell on Friday,” said Allegri, whose side have won four straight in Serie A and remained on course for a third consecutive Coppa Italia crown with a 3-2 round-of-16 victory over Atalanta in midweek.

“(Andrea) Barzagli has featured twice since returning from injury and Lichtsteiner is suspended so I’d be turning to one of either Barza, (Juan) Cuadrado or (Stefano) Sturaro to slot in at full-back if we wanted to play with four at the back.

“Chiellini aside, we’ve got pretty much everyone available, including Alex Sandro. Assuming nothing goes wrong in training (on Saturday), he’ll be starting the match.”

Fiorentina lie ninth and have taken just one point from the last nine on offer, but did edge Chievo 1-0 in the Coppa Italia on Wednesday.

Viola coach Paulo Sousa insists his players need no extra motivation for this match.

“It’s a game felt by all. We will give everything to honour the shirt and the fans,” the Portuguese said.

“I push more when the opponents are different from those of Sunday (today). Now there is no need to motivate anyone. We know the importance of this match.

“Juve are the best team in our league and among the best in Europe. Allegri wants to control the game? I’m glad, I think in the same way. I always want to impose our own game.

“In the first game (Gonzalo Higuain scored late winner as Juve won 2-1 in Turin on opening day of season) we managed to do it only once. I do not use unique markings.

“The best way to defend, in my opinion, is to keep the ball.”

Results

Serie A

Played yesterday

Crotone 0

Bologna 1

Dzemaili 51;

HT: 0-0. Att: 7,500.

Inter 3

Icardi 69; Perisic 85; Eder 90;

Chievo 1

Pellissier 34;

HT: 0-1. Att: 42,000.

Playing today – 15.00

Cagliari vs Genoa - 12.30

Lazio vs Atalanta

Napoli vs Pescara

Sampdoria vs Empoli

Sassuolo vs Palermo

Udinese vs Roma

Fiorentina vs Juventus - 20.45

Tomorrow

Torino vs Milan - 20.45

Next fixtures

Tuesday: Coppa Italia, last 16 – 21.00 Inter vs Bologna.

Wednesday: Coppa Italia, last 16 – 17.30 Sassuolo vs Cesena. 21.00 Lazio vs Genoa.

Thursday: Coppa Italia, last 16 – 21.00 Roma vs Sampdoria.

Saturday: Serie A – 18.00 Chievo vs Fiorentina. 20.45 Milan vs Napoli.

Sunday: Serie A – 12.30 Juventus vs Lazio. 15.00 Bologna vs Torino; Empoli vs Udinese; Genoa vs Crotone; Palermo vs Inter; Pescara vs Sassuolo. 18.00 Atalanta vs Sampdoria. 20.45 Roma vs Cagliari.

Top scorers

15 goals: Icardi (Inter).

13 goals: Dzeko (Roma), Belotti (Torino).

12 goals: Higuain (Juventus).

11 goals: Mertens (Napoli).

10 goals: Immobile (Lazio).

9 goals: Bernardeschi (Fiorentina).

8 goals: Salah (Roma), Kalinic (Fiorentina), Falque (Torino), Thereau (Udinese).