Barca thrash Las Palmas

Barcelona’s Luis Suarez scored twice and Lionel Messi was also on target as they thrashed Las Palmas 5-0 with a ruthless second-half display at the Nou Camp yesterday to provisionally go second and cut the gap with Real Madrid to two points.

Uruguay international Suarez scored his 101st Barca goal by stroking in Andre Gomes’ cutback in the 15th minute as the Portuguese midfielder got his first assist since his €35 million move from Valencia last summer.

Messi scored for the seventh straight competitive game by pouncing on a loose ball in the 52nd after Rafinha’s shot was parried by goalkeeper Javi Varas, while Suarez curled in a pass by Rafinha for his second and Barca’s third in the 57th.

Suarez spurned the chance to seal a hat-trick a minute later but Arda Turan pounced after Varas saved again to score the fourth, while right back Aleix Vidal netted his first goal for the club in the 80th minute.

Primera Liga

Played yesterday

Leganes vs A. Bilbao - 0-0

Barcelona vs Las Palmas - 5-0

Atl. Madrid vs Real Betis - 1-0

Deportivo vs Villarreal - 0-0

Today

Valencia vs Espanyol - 12.00

Celta Vigo vs Alaves - 16.15

Granada vs Osasuna - 18.30

Sporting Gijon vs Eibar - 18.30

Sevilla vs Real Madrid - 20.45

Tomorrow

Malaga vs Real Sociedad - 20.45

Standings: R. Madrid 40; Barcelona 38; Sevilla 36; A. Madrid 34; Villarreal 31; R. Sociedad 29; A. Bilbao 28; Las Palmas, Celta Vigo 24; Eibar, Espanyol 23; Alaves 22; Malaga, Real Betis 21; Deportivo 18; Leganes 17; Valencia 13; S. Gijon 12; Granada 9; Osasuna 8.