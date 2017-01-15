Plas applications deadline

Tomorrow is the deadline for submitting online applications to enroll as a student for units in the University of Malta’s Programme in the Liberal Arts and Sciences (Plas) being offered between February and May.

Units on offer in the upcoming semester include subjects such as Economics, Philosophy, Criminology, Science Fiction, Sanskrit Culture, Marketing, Human Geography, the Maltese Constitution, Astronomy, Classical Myths, Dinosaurs and the Evolution of Life on Earth, the history of the Maltese Language and Decorative Arts.

A number of specialised Plas tech units in the field of ICT as well as an intensive unit on Decision-Making and Strategic Foresight are also being offered.

The programme allows prospective students the flexibility of studying at their own pace by registering for any and as many units as they wish. Each unit consists of around 28 hours of lectures, normally held between 6 and 8pm and spread over 14 weeks.

Plas attracts both first-time students and graduates seeking opportunities for personal as well as professional development. For information on individual units and application fees visit the website of the Centre for the Liberal Arts and Sciences (Clas) below.

www.um.edu.mt/clas