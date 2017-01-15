Azad Ph.D presentation

Dr Maria Brown

Dr Maria Brown will give a presentation on her recent Ph.d. study ‘The Music and Literature culture: an educational instrument for political activism?’ on Thursday at 6pm at the Azad Foundation premises, 224, Republic Street, Valletta.

In her presentation, Dr Brown will present the results of her study which investigated the link between informal education and cultural and community heritage. Her study was also inspired by the work of Paulo Freire and Tom Inglis.

Dr Brown obtained her doctorate in the sociology of education and teaches Systems of Knowledge at Giovanni Curmi Higher Secondary School, Naxxar. She also lectures sociology at the University of Malta.

This is the third presentation for this academic year organised by the Azad Foundation’s Azad Academia section.

