Further reductions in medicine prices

Helena Dalli, Minister for Social Dialogue, Consumer Affairs and Civil Liberties, recently announced the reduction in price of 29 medicines and the introduction of 10 new generic medicines which patients can purchase instead of the original medicine under the guidance of the prescribing doctor or pharmacist. This is the ninth time a number of medicines have been reduced in price during this legislature. Some of these medicines have been marked down by over 65 per cent.

The affected medicines treat various conditions including cancer of the large intestine, diabetes, acne, asthma and high blood pressure. For instance, the Singulair (10mg) pills used for the treatment of asthma, which cost €54.51, will now cost €18.95. Diamicron 60MR (x30), used for the treatment of diabetes, will have its price reduced by 34 per cent – instead of €11.65, it will cost €7.72.

Patients who use Erbitux for the treatment of cancer of the large intestine will also be saving €25.90 every time they purchase this medicine.

Addressing a press conference at the Malta Life Sciences Park, the minister said these reductions were the result of a joint effort between importers, the Medicines Authority and the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

The Medicines Authority chairman, Prof. Anthony Serracino Inglott, said these reduction in prices were only possible following discussions with importers and the introduction of new generic medicines on the market.

The MCCAA’s chair, Helga Pizzuto, explained how prices of medicines in other countries are compared with those on the Maltese market to derive a reference price and, in instances where the local price exceeds the benchmark, discussions are held with importers to work out to what extent prices can be slashed.

Ms Pizzuto emphasised that the main objective of this exercise is to protect consumers and to ensure they have the possibility to choose the type of medicine they need at reasonable prices.

For more information and assistance, consumers may call the MCCAA on 2395 2000 or the Medicines Authority’s helpline on 2343 9111.

Odette Vella is director, Information, Education and Research Directorate, Office for Consumer Affairs, Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.