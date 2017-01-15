Delivery date not honoured

Q: Two months ago I ordered six internal doors from a local supplier. When I placed the order, the sales person assured me the doors would be delivered and installed before Christmas.

Unfortunately, this was not the case. A week before the agreed delivery date, I contacted the supplier to confirm the delivery but was informed that the doors would not be ready prior to Christmas. I was told that the delivery cannot take place before January. Since the original agreed delivery date was not honoured I asked for compensation. I have not yet received a reply whether or not they accepted my request.

I would like to know if I am entitled to make such a request and what can I do if my request is denied?

A: When an agreed delivery date is not honoured by the trader consumers have the legal right to opt to terminate the contract of sale and claim back any money paid. With regards to your claim for financial compensation for the delay, unless such compensation is stipulated in the terms and conditions of the sales agreement, you do not have the legal right to make such a claim. You may only ask for compensation for any additional costs you incurred as a direct result of the delay in the delivery date. However, you may still try to negotiate some kind of compensation for the incon-venience suffered but such an agreement is entirely voluntary.

