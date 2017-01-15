Advert
Sunday, January 15, 2017, 00:01

The Economist speakers in Malta

Michel Cordina, head of commercial banking at HSBC Malta (left), with Chris Munz, representing The Economist Events, preview The World in 2017 special edition ahead of The World in 2017 gala dinner. Mr Cordina said: “HSBC Malta continues the tradition of celebrating the new year with outstanding speakers who form part of The Economist events.”

HSBC Malta is the lead sponsor of the event for a third consecutive year.

HSBC Malta CEO Andrew Beane is one of the high-calibre speakers who will be in conversation with Daniel Franklin, executive editor of The Economist. The after-dinner keynote address will be delivered by Pierluigi Collina, FIFA Referee of the Year from 1998 to 2003.

