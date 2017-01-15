Staff graduate in banking, law and media English

The achievements of 15 employees who recently graduated with first and postgraduate university degrees were recognised with token awards at the APS Bank head office during festive drinks.

“Our success is built on the competences and capabilities of our employees and we are proud to acknowledge their accomplishments as they are testament to the bank’s commitment to people development through our professional training programme”, said Ray Bonnici, APS Bank’s head of human capital.

The graduates who were recently conferred with degrees are: University of Malta – BCom (Hons) in Banking and Finance – Joshua Aquilina, Denise Azzopardi, Diana Bartolo, Diane Brincat, Michelle Georgette Camilleri, Amandine Caruana, Adrian Francalanza, Gabriella Mifsud and Janice Schembri; BSc (Hons) in Banking and Finance: Josie Zahra; BSc (Hons) in Banking, Finance and Mathematics: Jeanette Pisani; Master of Arts (English and the Media): Stephanie Calleja; Queen Mary University of London – Master of Laws (Banking and Finance Law) – Alexander Cachia Zammit; University of Leicester – Master in Business Administration – Andre Grima; Herriot-Watt University – Edinburgh Business School – Master in Business Administration – Mario Casha.