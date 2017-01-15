Advert
Sunday, January 15, 2017, 00:01

PKF-FPM is 2016 Best Place to Work

The company’s founder and managing director Feargal McCormack (centre) with the PKF-FPM team at the accountancy awards in London.

PKF-FPM has been voted as the best employer in its field in the UK, according to judges at London-based industry publication Accountancy Age and the Best Companies Group.

The company, founded nearly a quarter of a century ago, won the Top UK Accountancy Employer Award at the British Accountancy Awards ahead of many other reputed companies. The event was held at the Brewery in London and hosted by comedian, presenter and actor Rufus Hound.

Last year was a staggering year for PKF, having been recognised in a number of prestigious awards, including 2016 UK Employer of the Year Awards at the British Accountancy Awards, 2016 Employer of the Year Award at the Irish Accountancy Awards, 2016 Best Place to Work Award at the The Irish News Workplace & Employment Awards and 2016 Managing Talent Award at The Irish News Workplace & Employment Awards.

