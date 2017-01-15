Investing in a new real estate concept

Kris Petersen

Gone are the days when people would exile themselves in an office and, cut off from the rest of the world, do business.

Nowadays, all work and play is based on collaboration. Entertainment is all about sharing, liking and watching shows from all over the world, any time we want and in homes which are becoming increasingly smart and connected. Work also involves sharing concepts, sourcing investment on social media platforms and pitching ideas to people hundreds of miles away.

This spirit of collaboration is also reflected in modern workspaces. According to the US Bureau of Labour, co-working offices is the new global megatrend – it is calculated that by 2020, more than 65 million new solopreneurs and small businesses will join this new revolution.

Kris Petersen and Michael Pedersen, directors of Soho Office, have introduced this concept to Malta: Soho Office Hotel in Triq Elia Zammit, Paceville, was launched in 2013 and quickly reached full occupancy.

The next stage for Soho co-working in Malta is a high-level and prestigious co-working space right next to the Intercontinental Hotel in St Julian’s. This new project, ready by 2019, is spread over four floors in an area renowned for five-star hotels, gourmet restaurants, bars, clubs and shopping outlets.

The design of the new offices – entrusted to an award-winning designer – combines form and function, featuring an industrial minimalistic design, glass walls, and wooden flooring to keep a clean look without sacrificing natural light. All areas have been designed to inspired productivity as well as collaboration.

The 1,400-square-metre space has more than 40 closed offices, 20 open-air and shared hot-desk spaces, board and meeting rooms, games room, silence booths, games room and 300 square metres of open space. Moreover, the co-working space is fully managed, with a staffed reception, super-fast internet, wired and Wi-Fi options as well as a canteen with a private chef serving hot and cold lunches, micro-roasted coffee and healthy juices.

“Co-working offices are only in the first stages of growth and are set to continue on a dramatic upward trajectory over the coming years,” Michael Steen Pedersen, one of the directors, said. “This means that it is the right time to invest in co-working offices – in fact, 75 per cent of the available space at the new Soho Office has already been sold.”

Soho Office provides investors the opportunity to benefit from high returns by owning a co-working office space, a return on investment of up to 15 per cent annually, income generated monthly and an easy exit strategy.

For example, a €65,000 investment is fitted with two to five workstations. The investor earns a monthly rental income of €675 monthly – this means investors can expect full return on investment after eight to nine years. Returns can be even more attractive, given that these prices are based on current Soho Office Hotel turnover – it is expected that price levels will be higher as the location, finish and holistic product of the new project are of a much higher quality.

The investment will be fully secured with the investor’s own individual office space – this means that investors will own a specific office and receive income from the rental rate of the individual office. Soho Office fully facilitates rental investment, making sure that the space is always rented and maintained.

The team behind this project consists of Kris Jes Petersen, Michael Steen Pedersen and Kasper Kau, who together are directors of PPO Invest Ltd. Petersen and Pedersen have more than 25 successful businesses behind them, and operate Soho Office, as directors and make sure that the daily expectations of the brand Soho office is met every single day.

